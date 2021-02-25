Free PJC Drama Production

With a very timely theme of “Shipwreck’d,” the Sixth Annual Pyro Playfest opens virtually this Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Free live performances continue on Zoom Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The “Pyro Playfest: Shipwreck’d” features original works that have not been previously performed. Originally slated to open on the Duane Allen Stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater last spring, the Playfest was just one of many planned events derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This Playfest ended up having the perfect title,” said PJC Drama Instructor and Festival Director Robyn R. Huizinga. “We had no idea when we chose it that it would be a perfect metaphor for the past year with so much going on in the world. I think we’ve all felt a bit shipwrecked. All of the characters in the plays are dealing with problems big and small, and some are handling them better than others. I couldn’t think of a more apropos group of plays for audiences to watch right now.”

Each performance includes six plays with no intermission. The crew is minimal, with Huizinga as Festival Director and Connor Kirkley as Festival Background Designer.

Plays in order of performance and associated cast include:

1. The Wreck, by Ella Doss: Three siblings go exploring. What they find will change their lives forever. (Casts will perform on alternating days.)

Mom: Ellie Judd/Jodi O’Connell

Dad/Swing: David Forward

Steve: John Wright/Carlton Bell

Mira: Kaleb Speakman/Madeline Stuckey

Max: Hunter Anderson/Brandon McCormick

Monster: Chris Krueger/Carlton Bell

Director: Juliana Stalter

AD: Candace Weist

Swing/SM: Katelynn Messerlie

2. The Sandstorm, by Dwayne Yancey: A look at the last days of life on Mars.

Minister/Inspector: William Walker

Inspector/Minister: Robyn R. Huizinga

Swing: Frederic Doss

Director: Lisa Martin

AD: Kaleb Speakman

3. Siren’s Last Call, by Austen Naron: One guy, four girls, and three beautiful voices all meet at the local bar. What comes next is killer.

Bill: Frederic Doss

Corey: Brandon McCormick

Director: William Walker

AD/SM: Stef Bailey

4. One Lost Coconut, by Drew Austri: Finding happiness and sanity in the little things so you can be way less sad.

A: Hunter Anderson

B: Annabel Doss

C: Chris Krueger

Director: Frederic Doss

5. Siren, by Matthew Weaver: A play about accepting the things you cannot control and making peace with it and yourself (Content Warning: Suicide).

Janine: Sarah Rodriguez

Bud: Kaleb Speakman

Thelxiope: Juliana Stalter

Aglaope: Annabel Doss

Molpe: Madeline Stuckey

Swing: Jade Jeffcoats

Director: Brandon McCormick

6. Last Ride, by Dr. Kenneth Haley: A drop dead comedy about second chances that features two of Emily Dickinson’s most well-known subjects.

Guy: Carlton Bell

Death: John Wright

Immortality: Lisa Martin

Director: Robyn R. Huizinga

AD/SM/Swing: Connor Kirkley