Paris ISD Assistant Principal Chosen As TASSP Region 8 Outstanding Assistant Principal Of The Year

Amy Adkins, an assistant principal of Paris Junior High School in Paris, Texas, has been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as a Region 8 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year. TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the state’s twenty regional Education Service Centers. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. They base nominations on exemplary performance and outstanding leadership. As a Region 8 winner, Mrs. Adkins is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Assistant Principal of the Year.

Amy Adkins, beginning her sixth year as assistant principal, has been a member of the Paris Junior High School leadership team since 2018. Mrs. Adkins is a Paris High School graduate in her 20th year of education. She has spent all 20 years in the Paris Independent School District.

Amy attended Texas A&M University-Commerce and earned a Bachelor’s degree. She attended Lamar University and was awarded a Master of Education in School Counseling and Educational Leadership. Mrs. Adkins sees herself as a risk taker, a visionary, and a leader of learners.

She works with an outstanding team. Her principal, Kristi Callihan, and assistant principal, Jeremy Beshirs, work with Mrs. Adkins to create one of the best campuses in the district. “We are a powerful team, and I would not trade them for the world. Mrs. Callihan is an amazing leader. She works numerous hours to keep us prepared, so this achievement is a reflection of her, Mr. Beshirs, our campus, and our district. I am so proud to be a Wildcat!” Mrs. Adkins is married to Kevin Adkins, and she has three beautiful children: Aldren, Ayden, and Kyrie.

Each region winner will be recognized during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Dinner in conjunction with the TASSP Summer held each year in June in Austin. Each will be awarded and recognized in a commemorative book entitled Texas Principals, Texas Heroes.