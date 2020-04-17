PK – 3rd grade New Student Registration Online Round-up!

April 20th – April 24th

New-to-District Kindergarten through 3rd grade students will register with Patty Garcia, Administrative Assistant to the Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education by emailing

Ms. Garcia at kindergarten_newstudentregistration@ssisd.net

2020-2021 Kindergarten students interested in participating in the Two-Way Dual Language Enrichment Program may begin the application process during Online Round-up!

New-to-District Pre-K and Head Start students will register at Douglass ECLC located at 600 Calvert Street. Parents should call 903-885-4516 to set up an appointment.

Parents should be prepared to submit the following information for registration:

Proof of residency within the district. One of the following must be presented in the name of the parent or guardian: Current utility bill, Current rent/lease agreement, or Mortgage statement.

be presented in the name of the parent or guardian: Photo ID of parent or guardian

Student’s official birth certificate

Student’s social security card

Student’s up-to-date immunization record

Note from a medical practitioner concerning student’s allergy and/or health needs

Custodial documents or court order, if applicable

We look forward to hearing from you!

Current Pre-K and Head Start students are not required to participate in Online Round-up but will complete Returning Student Registration with their Skyward Family Access account.