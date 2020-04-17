PK – 3rd grade New Student Registration Online Round-up!
April 20th – April 24th
New-to-District Kindergarten through 3rd grade students will register with Patty Garcia, Administrative Assistant to the Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education by emailing
Ms. Garcia at kindergarten_newstudentregistration@ssisd.net
2020-2021 Kindergarten students interested in participating in the Two-Way Dual Language Enrichment Program may begin the application process during Online Round-up!
New-to-District Pre-K and Head Start students will register at Douglass ECLC located at 600 Calvert Street. Parents should call 903-885-4516 to set up an appointment.
Parents should be prepared to submit the following information for registration:
- Proof of residency within the district. One of the following must be presented in the name of the parent or guardian:
- Current utility bill,
- Current rent/lease agreement, or
- Mortgage statement.
- Photo ID of parent or guardian
- Student’s official birth certificate
- Student’s social security card
- Student’s up-to-date immunization record
- Note from a medical practitioner concerning student’s allergy and/or health needs
- Custodial documents or court order, if applicable
We look forward to hearing from you!
Current Pre-K and Head Start students are not required to participate in Online Round-up but will complete Returning Student Registration with their Skyward Family Access account.
Current Pre-K and Head Start students will have the opportunity to apply for the Two-Way Dual Language Enrichment Program at their current campus.