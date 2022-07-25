Plan Ahead for Temporary Closure of SH 224 in Hunt County

PARIS — Texas Department of Transportation officials today advised travelers that State Highway 224 at the South Sulphur River in Hunt County will close temporarily in early August for a bridge replacement project.

The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, was granted 126 working days to complete this project valued at more than $2.6 million. The target completion date of this project is January 2023.

The bridge is located five miles southwest of Commerce, Texas, and 1.3 miles northeast of Neylandville, Texas. The contractor anticipates placing construction barricades and signs along the roadway on July 28, and starting work on Aug. 5, 2022.

The contractor will demolish the existing bridge and build a new bridge in its place. Travelers will need to use an alternate route around this location while the work is underway. Detour signs on both sides of the bridge will direct traffic around this location, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.