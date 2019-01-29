Football Fans Urged To Make A Sober ride Part Of Their Super Bowl Game Plan

‘Plan While You Can’ campaign aims to reverse the trend in alcohol-related crashes during Super Bowl weekend

AUSTIN – With the excitement of Super Bowl weekend just days away, the Texas Department of Transportation is urging football fans to “Plan While You Can” for a sober ride before enjoying game-day watch parties and other activities that may involve alcohol.

“Super Bowl weekend is a potentially dangerous time for alcohol-related crashes,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “With so many transportation options available, there is no excuse to drink and drive. If you plan to drink alcohol, plan for a sober ride. It’s a game plan that could save a life.”

During last year’s Super Bowl weekend,* there were 258 alcohol-related crashes in Texas. Those crashes killed eight people and seriously injured another 21.

Drivers under the influence of alcohol not only risk killing or seriously injuring themselves or others, but also face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. As always, TxDOT urges drivers to find alternatives to drinking and driving, such as:

Designating a sober driver.

Contacting a cab or ride-share service.

Using mass transit.

Asking a sober friend or family member for a ride home.

Spending the night.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every single day. To end this violent streak, TxDOT encourages everyone to drive sober, buckle up, slow down, drive to conditions and respect other drivers. Driver education efforts such as “Plan While You Can” are critical components of TxDOT’s #EndTheStreakTX awareness campaign that reminds drivers it’s a shared responsibility among all of us to keep our roads safe. Please help us end the streak.

*6:00 p.m. Feb. 2, 2018 – 5:59 a.m. Feb.5, 2018

The information contained in this report represents reportable data collected from the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report (CR-3). This information was received and processed by the department as of Dec. 11, 2018.