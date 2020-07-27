Planning Underway For Pumpkin Festival

The City of Paris is planning on hosting the 20th Annual Festival of Pumpkins on October 24 and is planning on bringing it back downtown. Organizers say the layout may be slightly different as they are looking for ways to make it safe for everyone during the current pandemic. Some plans include placement for vendors to allow social distancing, adding extra hand sanitizing stations, and additional volunteers & staff to disinfect the picnic tables, etc. Children’s activities will be modified but plan on the fun. Some ideas include scavenger hunts, mazes, costume contest, pumpkin decorating, Entertainment is lining up.