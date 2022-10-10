Plans For AF Aquatics Center Raise Ire Of Texas Congressman

Plans for a new aquatics training center at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio at the home of air force basic training, are not sitting well with Texas congressman Chip Roy who says there will be one set of restrooms, locker rooms and showers for both men and women. He’s fired a letter off to the head of the Air Force, demanding answers. It’s concerning, he says, that the Air force is touting this as an important development to strengthen inclusion.