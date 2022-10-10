Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Young Title Company Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Plans For AF Aquatics Center Raise Ire Of Texas Congressman

US Congressman Chip Roy, R-TX

Plans for a new aquatics training center at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio at the home of air force basic training, are not sitting well with Texas congressman Chip Roy who says there will be one set of restrooms, locker rooms and showers for both men and women. He’s fired a letter off to the head of the Air Force, demanding answers. It’s concerning, he says, that the Air force is touting this as an important development to strengthen inclusion.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     