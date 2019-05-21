Plans Underway For 50th Anniversary Hopkins County Stew Contest

By Lezley Brown

50th Anniversary Stew Contest

The 50th Anniversary of the Hopkins County World Champion Stew Contest will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Buford Park in Sulphur Springs, Texas. That Saturday will be traditional in the fact that Hopkins County Stew will be cooked in cast iron cauldrons over an open flame in the park, stew service will begin at 10:45 a.m. for the general public, and winners will be announced as soon as judging has concluded. Tickets for all-you-can-eat stew will be $6.00 each. However, the Chamber has scheduled many additions to the event to celebrate the Golden Anniversary.

To celebrate 50 years of this stew making tradition, a new category will be created for one year only. Any person who has won first place in the Super Stew Beef category, or the Super Stew Chicken category, can compete in the Grand Champion Stew contest. There will only be one Grand Champion winner named. The Chamber is requesting former Super Stew winners who have gone into retirement to come out of retirement for this special contest. The only way to compete in the Grand Champion contest is to have won the Super Stew category previously. At the conclusion of the 50th Stew Contest, the Grand Champion winner will be announced.

Friday night, October 25, 2019, will contain an array of activities. The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce will host a Concert in the Park featuring Dub and the Love Machines, a hometown band with a hometown feel. During the concert there will be an appetizer contest between stew sites. The winner will be announced during the home football game at Gerald Prim Stadium that very evening. Once the Wildcat football game concludes, Dub and the Love Machines will present an encore concert in Buford Park to round out the evening.

In addition, the Chamber will be accepting vendors beginning July 1st for the Stew Fest Market that will be located on the south side of Buford Park. Vendors may rent booth space to sell goods or distribute information about their business. Deserts may be sold, but no other food or drinks are permissible. If vendors are interested in purchasing booth space, call the Chamber of Commerce at (903) 885-6515.

Hopkins County has been home to the World Champion Stew Contest for 50 years now, and we hope you will join us for this very special anniversary on October 26, 2019, at Burford Park in Sulphur Springs, Texas.