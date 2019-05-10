Playoff Results Plus Ranger Lose Opener in Houston

Last night on Mix 107-7 the North Lamar Pantherettes defeated Bullard 10-8 in game one of their regional quarterfinal series. North Lamar trailed 3-1 and 6-3 before battling back and scoring 5 runs in the 6th and 2 more in the 7th. Here’s coach ashley Endsley after the game.

Eight Pantherettes got hits in the game while six different players had RBI’s. Game two is tonight on Mix 107-7 beginning at 5:50 with the pregame.

The Rivercrest Rebels will play their first ever Area round baseball game this afternoon at Chisum High School. They will play Harleton beginning at 5pm. Game 2 is set for 7pm tonight.

In playoff baseball, it’s the Area round, and, the Mt Vernon Tigers will take on White Oak in a best of 3 series starting this morning at 11am. Game 2 will follow at 2pm. Game 3 would be Saturday night at 8pm. All games will be at Grand Saline. They will be broadcast on KLAKE 97.7 and online at easttexasradio.com

Meanwhile, the Rebels of Rivercrest will face Harleton, in a 3 game series starting today at Chisum at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Game 3 would be Saturday at 2pm, if necessary, also at Chisum

The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs face White Oak in a best of 3 series in the Regional Quarterfinals, but the series has been moved to Whitehouse. So, now Game 1 is tonight at 8pm. Game 2 is Saturday at 2pm with game 3 to follow, if necessary. All games can be heard on STAR 96.9 and online at easttexasradio.com

The Rivercrest Lady Rebels will take on Harleton in their quarter-final round. They will play a one game series tonight at 6pm at Chisum.

Behind a five-RBI game from Andretty Cordero, the Frisco RoughRiders rolled to a 13-2 win over the Midland RockHounds Thursday night.

Cordero provided a two-run double in the fifth and delivered the knockout blow with a three-run double to cap a five-run sixth.

The No. 8 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team defeated Dixie State 3-0 on Thursday in the first round of the South Central Regional Tournament.

The win brings the Lions to 39-12 on the season and they advance to the winner’s bracket in the region.

And the Rangers fell 4-2 in Houston last night. Hunter Pence had a two-run homer in the loss. Pence had a chance to put Texas ahead in the ninth. With two on, Pence drove one that looked like it was headed over the fence. But Josh Reddick caught the ball over the wall in right field to preserve the win. Texas and Houston will play tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:10

Veteran tight end Benjamin Watson is putting his retirement on hold, and he’s coming home to do it. The New England Patriots intend to sign the 38-year-old Watson – one of their first-round draft choices in 2004 – to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. Watson visited the Patriots on Thursday, and becomes part of a group that will attempt to fill the sizable void created by Rob Gronkowski’s retirement.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith announced on social media that he will not play football in 2019 but left open the possibility of a return in 2020 and beyond. Smith posted a statement Thursday afternoon on his Instagram account saying that he needs to take time off for his family and his health. Smith did not notify the Jaguars about his intention to not play this season before his announcement on Instagram and had not been in contact with the club for much of the offseason.