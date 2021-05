The Paris-Lamar County Health District’s new COVID 19 Center gave its first round of vaccinations Monday. It will resume vaccinations tomorrow and Friday from 9am. to 4pm. Those needing first doses of Moderna or single doses of Johnson & Johnson can register online at paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist, or call 903-715-0422. Those needing a second Moderna shot will be contacted directly. For those needing a 15 minute Coronavirus test, call 903-715-0422.