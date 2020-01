A northeast Texas man was found guilty by a Bowie County jury of voluntary manslaughter and reached a plea bargain with prosecutors in his sentencing. Fifty-two-year-old Lee Morris Hamburg was sentenced to 8 years in prison for the fatal shooting of 53-year-old Gene Dean of Simms in 1988. Hamburg claimed he had been sexually assaulted by Dean when he was intoxicated. As part of the sentence, Hamburg will not appeal his conviction or sentence. The plea deal was approved by the victim’s family.