Plea Bargain In ET Girl’s Murder

Smith County Jail

Kayla Gomez-Orozco

A 27-year-old Mexican national has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder in the death of a 10-year-old female cousin. The body of Kayla Gomez-Orozco was found in a well on property where Zavala-Garcia lived. Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, of Bullard, entered the plea Thursday in Smith County. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed that Zavala-Garcia was intellectually disabled. That would have disqualified him for execution.