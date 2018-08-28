Plea In Major NE Texas Drug Case

One of the two defendants in a federal felony drug trafficking case has pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Texarkana. Sixty-year old Manuel Hernandez and thirty-four-year old Myrna Guadaloupe Corrujeda were arrested last August by State Trooper Chuck Cannon in Mt Pleasant and were allegedly in possession of more than 10 pounds of powdered cocaine. Hernandez pleaded guilty, and the attorney for Corrujeda said his client has reached a plea bargain. Both defendants are from Michigan and face between 10 years and life in prison and fines up to $10 million.