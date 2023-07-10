Point Police Arrest Two On Meth Charges

Point Police have arrested two people after an investigation into a stolen water meter led to the discovery of methamphetamine. Officers received a tip that the suspects took off the lock on a water meter and replaced it with one belonging to East Tawakoni. Further investigation led to the issuance of warrants for two individuals. A K-9 found the narcotics in their vehicle. They have not released their names, and the investigation is continuing.

Press Release by Point Police Chief J. Beck

Today the Point Police Department and East Tawakoni Police Department served arrest warrants for Criminal Mischief and Theft of Service.

On June 29, police learned that a city resident had removed a lock on a water meter and bypassed the city-fed water line. After speaking with city officials, it was discovered someone had removed the city water meter and installed another that did not belong to the City of Point.

Later in the investigation, officers determined that the water meter feeding water to the home belonged to the City of East Tawakoni. Chief Beck and Chief Rick South of ETPD collected witness statements to the crime and issued warrants for two individuals.

After conducting a field interview, K-9 Merica alerted their vehicle, and they found methamphetamine, adding a felony charge. They booked the two suspects into the Rains County Jail. Points K-9 Narcotics Officer interviewed one of the suspects, which resulted in a search warrant executed on the home.

It is current and still being investigated. We will continue efforts to clean up our city. I am proud of the teamwork between departments and thank the public for their support.