Police Chase Ends In Choctaw County

mugshot not available

A man wanted on multiple Collin County  felony warrants  was arrested in Choctaw County after a chase was initiated by Lamar County deputies on Hwy 271 north. The suspect , identified as Tyler Charles Payne of Anna allegedly hit a Hugo police car and he bailed from the vehicle near the Casino in Grant. He was then disabled by a Taser and arrested. At last report, he was awaiting extradition back to Texas

