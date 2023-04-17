Police Kill Homeowner At Wrong House

On Friday, authorities in Northwestern New Mexico at Farmington released body camera footage of police officers opening fire and killing a homeowner after they showed up at the wrong address in response to domestic violence call. It occurred Apr 5 when police knocked twice and asked a dispatcher to confirm the address and to tell the caller to come to the door. Instead, the dispatcher states the address of a home across the street. That’s when the homeowner, armed with a handgun, opened the door, and the officers immediately began shooting, firing multiple rounds as they backed away. Authorities have said the man’s wife returned fire from the doorway, not knowing who was outside, prompting the officers to fire again. She was not injured but screaming and crying after the second volley of shots.