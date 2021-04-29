" /> Police Report For Thursday – EastTexasRadio.com
Police Report For Thursday

38 mins ago

Wednesday afternoon, Morris County Deputies worked a shooting on CR 4215. Allegedly a female received a gunshot wound.

Wednesday afternoon at 12:46, there was a vehicle accident on FM 1735 involving two vehicles. A vehicle rolled on I-30 at the 154-mile marker eastbound. That occurred at 5:56 Tuesday evening.

Camp County Sheriff’s office is working on thefts from motor vehicles. They occurred at night on April 19 or early April 20 on CR 2214 and 2215. Missing items included a purse, wallets, and cash. Camp County SO could use your help if you have any information.

 

