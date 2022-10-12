Policeman Shoots Teen Eating A Hamburger

Former Officer James Brennand

A now-former San Antonio Police Officer, James Brennand, 25, was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer in last week’s shooting of a teen who was eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald’s parking lot. Brennand shot Erik Cantu, 17, and there is no improvement in his condition. The former officer claimed Cantu had evaded him the night before during an attempted traffic stop in a suspected stolen vehicle. Investigators quickly determined that the use of deadly force was unwarranted, and charges against Cantu of aggravated assault and evading arrest dropped.