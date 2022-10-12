ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Young Title Company Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

Policeman Shoots Teen Eating A Hamburger

Former Officer James Brennand

A now-former San Antonio Police Officer, James Brennand, 25, was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer in last week’s shooting of a teen who was eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald’s parking lot. Brennand shot Erik Cantu, 17, and there is no improvement in his condition. The former officer claimed Cantu had evaded him the night before during an attempted traffic stop in a suspected stolen vehicle. Investigators quickly determined that the use of deadly force was unwarranted, and charges against Cantu of aggravated assault and evading arrest dropped.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     