Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2022
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Young Title Company Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Poll Shows Texas Teachers Dissatisfied

A new survey shows that 77 percent of Texas teachers are considering quitting. Clay Robison with the Texas State Teachers Association says teachers cite lingering stress from the pandemic, illness swept through classrooms during the winter, and the governor forbidding mask mandates. In 2021 the Texas Legislature enacted a law against teaching Critical Race Theory, which schools don’t teach, but did restrict what teachers could teach. His group commissioned a poll after the end of the school year, showing that 70 percent of teachers have thought about leaving the profession.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     