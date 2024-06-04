Pontotoc County Woman Remains Missing

Pontotoc County authorities have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing woman since May 28. Friends last saw Tara VonCanno, 48, leaving work at Globe Manufacturing in Ada. She’s 5′5,″ 180 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Sheriff John Christian said she is listed as endangered because she has been missing for so long, and the sheriff’s office is concerned she is in danger or deceased. She has not been to her home in Fittstown.