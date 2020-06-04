" /> Popeyes Releasing New Logo, Redesigning As Part Of New Brand Image – EastTexasRadio.com
Popeyes Releasing New Logo, Redesigning As Part Of New Brand Image

2 hours ago

 

Popeyes is coming out of quarantine with a new look. Specifically, the fast food chain is launching a new logo and restaurant design as part of its “Modern Popeyes Renaissance.” The brand said in a press release, “To further spread the product love to even more guests, it was time for Popeyes to translate its Louisiana roots in a more modern approach by completely redesigning the brand’s visual identity and restaurant image.” Among the changes is a “more matured logo,” and completely new packaging that is “unapologetically orange” and features hand-drawn patterns representative of “Louisiana heritage.” The brand has already opened its first remodeled restaurant in Marrero, Louisiana.

