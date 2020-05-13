Positive Coronavirus Tests Soar In Titus County

The total of confirmed positive COVID-19 tests in Titus County rose to 67 today. Twenty of the new cases came from the testing of 141 people last Saturday, and another seven positives were confirmed today (May 13). COVID-19 Test results from Saturday, are only partially complete with another 64 tests not returned. Judge Brian Lee says they have not investigated all the cases, but there is a strong correlation to the poultry plant. Lee said officials at the plant continue to be proactive in finding ways to deal with this. The possibility exists for more widespread plant-focused testing. County officials are in contact with the state to determine the next steps.