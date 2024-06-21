ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Possible Guacamole Shortage

Fewer avocados will cross the border now that the U.S. has suspended inspections in Mexico. That’s putting a pinch on restaurants, who need the imports to serve guacamole. Kelsey Erickson-Streufert with the Texas Restaurant Association says they advise members to get creative. So, we expect some sales on queso to reduce the demand for guacamole. The Department of Agriculture suspended inspections after two workers were kidnapped and assaulted in the Southern Mexican state that is the biggest exporter of avocados.

