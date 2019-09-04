Possible Royal Relocation in Today’s Hollywood Report

Ace Showbiz and the Mail on Sunday newspaper claim Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may move to Los Angeles. A source tells the news outlets, “They do not feel they need to change their actions, but rather, change the people around them and possibly even the country they call home. They have no wish, for the moment, to take on a stuffy shooting estate.”

The Sun claims Sharon Osbourne slammed Simon Cowell’s new look following his 20-pound weight loss. She is quoted as saying, ”The teeth are too white again. He always gets these teeth that are too white and it takes a year or so for the colour to calm down. Otherwise I think he looks great. He’s dropped weight and it’s great for him. Much healthier for him. Not that he was big. But he just got rid of that tummy and chest.”

Sharon also told Absolute Radio, ”I remember Simon Cowell when he had his first face. I’ve known him a long time. The current one is a bit Slipknot. It’s actually quite terrifying. It looks like his nose is juggling his eyes. They are at different levels. A man of his money you’d think could get the best plastic surgeon in the world. I think it’s to do with the power cuts we had recently, I think it was done in darkness. It really is shocking.”

New Weekly Magazine says Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter may marry. A source tells the magazine, “They’re deadly serious about this and have already told Miley’s parents. Cyrus and Carter are literally planning their wedding alongside their divorces. You’d think she’d have told Miley to hold her horses, but she didn’t. They’ll say ‘I do’ in one of the little chapels and then go crazy with everyone at a nightclub. They’ve even talked about renting a couple of floors in one of the hotels. It won’t be quiet or sophisticated, that’s for sure.”

Orlando Bloom tells the BBC that he struggled while proposing to Katy Perry. ”It wasn’t too bad, I just couldn’t get the ring out of my jacket… I had a premonition because I said to the guy who I bought the ring from. He’s a friend and I said just make sure the ring box isn’t too big. He said it will be fine and I just knew it, it was too big clearly because I couldn’t get it out of my pocket.”

Robert Pattinson tells Variety magazine that he felt powerful when he put on the Batsuit for the first time while auditioning for the next Batman movie. “It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff. It does feel quite transformative! You do feel very powerful immediately. And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

OK! magazine claims Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are allegedly reconciling. A source tells the magazine, “She has assured everyone that Brad’s a different guy now. He sat her down and confessed that he regrets how everything ended between them and promised never to hurt her again if she gave him another chance. She cried. For the first time in years, she was looking at the Brad she remembered, not the one Angelina seems to parade around like a trophy. They haven’t been apart since.”

OK! magazine claims Leonardo DiCaprio is allegedly going to sell his New York City bachelor pad so he can move to Los Angeles to spend more time with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone. A source tells the magazine, “It’s the perfect time for him to make this move. His New York condo was never much to [Morrone’s] taste. It was basically a man cave where he and his buddies could party.”

Rob Gronkowski tells Adam Schefter’s podcast that he still follows Tom Brady’s workout routine. “I’m gonna be doing his treatment, doing his pliability, and if he comes over and rubs some CBDMedic on me then I’ll feel twice as good then and I’ll be ready to go. Is that possible? If I just showed up to the game, no practice, no nothing, I went over the script with Tom in my backyard on Saturday and showed up to the game on Sunday and was ready to go. How crazy would that be? And I just have like five plays in the game, they’re all go routes and he just launches up the ball to me five times. … Just throw me the ball five times. I’ve got five plays.”

The NY Post says a Hamptons, New York clothing store recently shut down so Jennifer Lopez and her kids could shop in private. The last time the store closed for celebrities was in 2009 when Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shopped there. A source says Jennifer spent an hour in the store.