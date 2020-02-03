" /> Possible Winter Weather Headed Our Way, Winter Storm Watch Just West Of Our Area – EastTexasRadio.com
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner

Possible Winter Weather Headed Our Way, Winter Storm Watch Just West Of Our Area

15 hours ago

Travel may become hazardous this week due to the arrival of a much colder airmass followed by a round of wintry precipitation. Areas most impacted will be along and northwest of a line from Gainesville to Cisco where accumulations of sleet and snow will likely impact main roads. Farther east and south, cold rain late Tuesday night will likely transition to freezing rain and sleet. Temperatures will hover closer to the freezing mark, which may help limit any accumulations to bridges and overpasses. This could still create hazardous driving conditions in some areas. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with regard to all of the specifics, so it is important to check back for the latest updates for your area.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     