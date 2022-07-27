Young Title Company Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Poultry Companies, Consultant Accused Of Anti-Trust Violations

s

The U.S. Justice Department accuses Sanderson Farms, which has locations in Texas, and two other corporations of anti-trust violations affecting employees at chicken processing plants and chicken producers. They announced the federal lawsuit three days after Sanderson, Wayne Farms, and Cargill combined to form a privately owned chicken processing company. The Justice Department also named Cargill, Wayne Farms, and a Maryland-based consulting company of trading data to limit wages and benefits. The Justice Department proposes a settlement that pays affected employees $85 million and gives protections to chicken growers.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     