Powderly Community Sets Back To School Event For Aaron Parker

32 mins ago

 

Fun, food and giveaways planned for students 

Powderly Dairy Queen and the surrounding local churches are helping organize a fun back to school bash for Aaron Parker Elementary students and families on Saturday, August 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Activities will be located on the north end of the campus and in the cafeteria. Included will be a bounce house, free haircuts given by local beauticians, backpack giveaways, vouchers for free immunizations from the Lamar County Health Department, free gift cards for shoes at Payless or Shoe Dept., and safety tips by the Lamar County Crime Stoppers.  Hot dogs, snow cones, and water will be served.  All are encouraged to come out and enjoy the fun.

