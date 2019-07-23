Powderly Community To Hold Event for Aaron Parker Elementary

Fun, food and giveaways planned for students

Ready, Set, Go!, a community event for students attending Aaron Parker Elementary, will be Saturday, August 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students and their families will enjoy activities, food and giveaways.

The back to school celebration will be located on the north end of the Parker campus in the gym and cafeteria. Activities will include bounce houses, free haircuts from local beauticians, gift card giveaways to The Shoe Dept., safety tips, information on Parker’s PTO (Parent Teacher Organization), mentoring and volunteer opportunities, program for personal recovery, vaccination requirements, sign-ups for free and reduced meals, and free backpacks, school supplies, gently worn clothes and snacks. All are encouraged to join the fun.

Organizers of the event are Powderly First United Methodist Church, Powderly Baptist Church, Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, Bounds Baptist Church, and Chicota Baptist Church.