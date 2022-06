Powderly Man Jailed on Multiple Felonies

Bond has been set at $232,500 for a Powderly man arrested in Lamar County on multiple felony charges. Ronnie Dale Lester, Jr was booked on 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Fraudulent Use and Possession of Identifying Information, Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.