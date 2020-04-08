Powderly Volunteer Fire Department Accepts Grant For New Firefighting System

Powderly Volunteer Fire Department upgraded from a 1991 firefighting slip-on unit thanks to a cost share grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

“Our department is grateful to have received a $20,000 grant to help replace an older slip-on unit that had decreased water pressure, a leaking pump and really couldn’t fight much fire,” said Powderly VFD Fire Chief Roger Bussell. “Having this new unit gives us the capability to have another fire vehicle to put on the front line.”

A slip-on unit is a complete self-contained firefighting system designed for wildland firefighting as well as structure fires. The unit that the department purchased has a 200-gallon poly water tank.

“Thanks to our community support the department was able to raise the cost share portion to make the purchase, and without this and other grants through Texas A&M Forest Service our department and other small departments would be in dire straights for equipment,” said Bussell.

According to Bussell 60 percent of their calls are for grass fires and the unit has already been put into service responding to such a call.

Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural Volunteer Fire Departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.