Powerball And Mega Add More Money

Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot to an estimated $900 million. No ticket for Saturday’s drawing matched the winning combination: white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57, and red Powerball 18. They estimated the jackpot at $875 million. Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

There were no winners in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing worth $560 million. The jackpot is growing to $640 million for Tuesday’s drawing, with a cash option of $328 million. Four tickets matched all five white balls to win the second-tier prize. One sold in South Carolina included the optional Megaplier, which is worth $2 million. They sold the other second-tier winning tickets, with two in California and one in North Carolina.

Tuesday’s jackpot is the seventh largest in Mega Millions history. The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 10, 24, 48, 51, 66, and the Mega Ball was 15. The Megaplier was 2X.