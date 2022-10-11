Powerball Hits $400 Million

Powerball’s jackpot prize has toppled the $400 million mark as it continues a weekslong winless streak. Even so, people in several states are waking up as millionaires this morning. Three players in Florida, Illinois, and Minnesota purchased winning tickets worth $1 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing. And a fourth winner in Iowa’s access is worth $2 million because of the power play.

The prize headed into Wednesday’s drawing has climbed to $420 million, getting closer to the top ten largest Powerball jackpots ever won.