Powerball Numbers Delayed Monday

If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s drawing of the Powerball numbers, you need to wait a bit longer. They delayed the Powerball drawing, and, you will not know the official results until Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. Officials said that they delayed the record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data before the winning numbers are selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed.