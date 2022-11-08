cypress basin hospice
Young Title Company Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Powerball Numbers Delayed Monday

If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s drawing of the Powerball numbers, you need to wait a bit longer. They delayed the Powerball drawing, and, you will not know the official results until Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. Officials said that they delayed the record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data before the winning numbers are selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     