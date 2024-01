A single Powerball ticket sold in Michigan matched all six winning numbers in Monday’s drawing, featuring an estimated $842.4 million jackpot. It’s the first time someone won the jackpot on New Year’s Day since the game started in 1992. The winning numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball 1. The power play multiplier was 3x. Since it was in Michigan, it is doubtful they had black-eyed peas.