Powerlineman Dies Restoring Power

Harrison County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge John Oswalt reported that a 35-year-old West Virginia Appalachian Powerlineman has died after working in the heat trying to restore power to East Texans. His co-workers said he was feeling overheated and not well. Oswalt said they took him back to his hotel for a medical evaluation to rehydrate, and he took a cold shower. He claimed he felt better, and they left to find him on the floor, later unresponsive, and called for medical help. They pronounced the worker at the scene.

