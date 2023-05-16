Prairiland Country Legends Show And Spaghetti Dinner Saturday

PRAIRILAND COUNTRY LEGENDS SHOW AND SPAGHETTI DINNER

When: Saturday (May 20th)

Meal Serving Time: Starts at 4:15-5:45 p.m.

Show Time: (5:45 p.m. Pre-Show)

6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Place: HS Gym & Cafeteria

Prairiland Beta Club is putting on a Branson style country showcasing many local “celebrities” in a two hour show Featuring songs from some of the top legends and newer stars as well: Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Tanya Tucker, Carrie Underwood, Tracey Lawrence, Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, the Judds, Tammy Wynette, Minnie Pearl, Ray Charles, George Jones, many more, and a few comedy acts.

A live professional band will be playing your favorite hits so you can sing along and stomp feet to. $15.00 per ticket or 2 for $25.00

Each ticket includes a spaghetti dinner and show ticket! There will be a silent auction set up and a small live auction during intermission! All proceeds will go to pay for our STATE winning students to advance to the NATIONAL Beta competition in Louisville, Kentucky, this summer. Please help our efforts to bring home to Lamar County more national titles!

We have 52 students advancing to nationals in academics, talent, art, and speech competitions and could use your help to get there!

81 Prairiland HS Beta students competed at the State Beta Convention in Grapevine, Texas, on February 3-4. They competed against students from all sizes of schools from all over Texas. The Prairiland High School Beta Club brought back 33 state titles to Lamar County that weekend and had qualified for 3 more Leadership National events back in October at the Texas Beta Leadership Summit that will be advancing to the National Beta Convention in Louisville, Kentucky on June 14-20. We need the community’s help and support by coming and enjoying a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Then at 5:35 the pre-show will begin and the students will perform their state advancing and winning Show Choir performance. They are last year’s NATIONAL SHOW CHOIR CHAMPIONS. The lead vocalists will sing their State Champion Group Talent individual songs. Then from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. there will be a complete adult full professional band with around 15 adult local celebrity singers from our area put on a two hour show with some comedy acts that will knock your socks off. All proceeds will go to pay for these students’ national trip to compete against the best of the best from around the United States.