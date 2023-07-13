Prairiland FFA Member Honored

Prairiland High School would like to recognize Reese Bassano for her awesome accomplishments. Reese was selected to be an Ambassador for Texas FFA Foundation The Foundation Ambassadors program is a unique opportunity for chapter level FFA members to meet, interact, and assist with some of our very most important guest, VIPs ,and sponsors.
Reese was also awarded two scholarships from The National FFA.
-$5,000 National FFA Foundation Scholarship Program
-$1,500 Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship
She also received a Texas Farm Credit $1,000 scholarship. They also honored the Prairiland Chapter with $1,000 since Reese was the award winner. We are so proud of all of her accomplishments!!!