A public meeting by the Prairiland ISD this evening at 6 in the high school cafeteria has been called to provide information on the May 1 $7.5 million bond election. Money raised if the bond issue is approved will be used for new classrooms at Blossom and the junior high school as well as restrooms and workrooms. School officials are also looking into the possibility of a multi-purpose room for bad weather and also for the community’s use.