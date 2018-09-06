Prairiland’s Clark Named Athlete Of The Week Plus A Football Preview In Today’s Sports

Congratulations to Madison Clark, this week’s athlete of the week. Clark, a junior at Prairiland, and she is part of the reason the Lady Pats are ranked 8th in the state and have won three straight tournament championships. Clark will receive a twenty-dollar gift certificate from a Denny’s for being named athlete of the week.

After a couple of tough home losses last week, both North Lamar and Paris are hoping to rebound tomorrow on the road. The Panthers will be traveling to Mt Pleasant to take on the Tigers on Mix 107-7 and on KLAKE 97.7. The Wildcats will be traveling to Terrell and can be heard on 101.9 KBUS. Pregame will be at 7:00 for both games with kickoff at 7:30. Pine Tree will visit Pittsburg and will be the Game of the Week on STAR 96.9. Sulphur Springs hosts Lovejoy on STAR 95.9. Gilmer will host Van, Hughes Springs will travel to ARP, Mt Vernon will host Farmersville for Homecoming, Paul Pewitt will be at home against Hooks, Rivercrest heads to Cooper and Saturday night, Daingerfield will host Tatum at 7:00 pm and that game will be broadcast on STAR 96.9.

You will also be able to get the latest scores four times an hour on KOYN 93.9.

The NFL regular season gets kicked off tonight as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons. The Cowboys open up Sunday in Carolina at 3:25.

And in Arlington last night the Rangers fell to the Angels 9-3. After getting bad news about his injured elbow, Shohei Ohtani went out and homered twice for the Angels and drove in three runs. Two hours prior to the game, the club announced he will probably need Tommy Johns surgery. The Rangers are off tonight as they begin a series in Oakland on Friday night.

Mt Pleasant native Michael Kopech was back on the mound last night for the White Sox against Detroit and the Tigers made him pay. Michael Kopech wasn’t sharp and the Tigers took full advantage of the Chicago White Sox’s prized pitching prospect. Ronny Rodriguez had a two-run homer and Jeimer Candelario, Mikie Mahtook, and JaCoby Jones each added a solo shot, powering Detroit to a 10-2 outing of the White Sox and Kopech on Wednesday night.

All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas ended his holdout and reported to the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thomas went through a walk-through Wednesday morning and practiced in the afternoon. Carroll did not say whether Thomas would start Sunday’s game at the Denver Broncos, saying it’s too early to tell. ESPN reported earlier Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys increased their trade offer for Thomas to a second-round pick over the past week but that the Seahawks are seeking more than that in return. Asked if a trade involving Thomas is still possible, Carroll said, “He’s a Seahawk.”

Steelers players are livid over Le’Veon Bell’s extended absence, which might last months. Barring an unforeseen development, the All-Pro running back is not expected to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, and agent Adisa Bakari hinted that Bell might be willing to wait it out longer to preserve his long-term health. Bell hasn’t signed his $14.5 million franchise tag and can become a free agent in 2019 as long as he signs it by Week 11.

