Pre-K Story Time At Paris Public Library Coming Soon

Join Ms. Tracy for Pre-K Story Time at the Paris Public Library starting October 7th in the Children’s Room. Every Wednesday at 10:00 am, bring your 3-5-year-old for books, music, singing, dancing, flashcards, puppets, flannel board stories, scavenger hunts, show-&-tell, making new friends, and other cool, educational activities! Pre-registration is required; call the library or visit the Children’s Room. They ask that facial coverings are worn. There is a limit of ten children per class. An adult must accompany each child. For more info, call Tracy Clark Children’s Librarian ~ Program Coordinator at 903.785.8531.