Hopkins County deputies responded to a 911 call of a person with a gunshot wound at a residence just north of Cumby. The victim, identified as Margaret Ann Sanders, suffered a gunshot wound to her torso. Sanders who was pregnant, was air lifted to a hospital where she later died. Further investigation led to the arrest of 43-year-old Jason Cory Sanders for Capital Murder of Multiple Persons, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Tampering with Evidence. His bonds were set at $2million.