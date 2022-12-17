Prepare For Arctic Air

A strong Arctic cold front will arrive on Thursday, ushering much colder temperatures through the end of the week. Low temperatures Thursday night will fall into the teens region-wide, with a few areas along the Red River falling into the single digits. Temperatures may stay below freezing through Saturday, Christmas Eve, as high temperatures on Friday are forecast to remain near or below 32 degrees. Friday night lows will range from the teens to the low 20s. Remember to protect your pets, pipes, and plants from the cold, and ensure loved ones are safe and warm as the holiday approaches.

Take advantage of the lovely weekend to prepare for the significantly colder temperatures late next week through the holiday weekend. You can take action now, including protecting your home, vehicle, and plants. You can also check in on neighbors and friends, ensuring they prepare. Always bring your pets indoors!

Rain chances return Sunday night and Monday across most of the region. The best opportunities will be across our southeastern counties. An isolated storm or two may occur in the southeasternmost counties, but do not expect severe weather. Rain chances should end from west to east Monday evening as a cold front usher in cooler and drier air. Otherwise, it will remain chilly, with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Remember the four “Ps” people, plants, pets, and pipes.

If you are home, prepare your house before a significant temperature drop by insulating pipes in the attic or under your house if you live in a pier and beam. Also, when it does freeze, ensure you keep those faucets dripping so the water doesn’t freeze up in the pipes.

If you are traveling, take extra precautions if you won’t be able to prepare your home the night before. For example, shut off the water valve to your house so it won’t leak all over the floor if anything bursts. It doesn’t take a lot of water to cause a lot of damage.