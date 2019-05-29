Prestigious Sudler Shield Awarded to NLHS Band

North Lamar one of two bands awarded across the U.S.

The North Lamar High School Band presented their Spring Concert on May 18. Before a full audience, they received the Sudler Shield Award by Sudler Shield Chairman W. Dale Warren.

The Sudler Shield is an international award recognizing high school, youth and international marching bands of world-class excellence. Through the John Philip Sousa Foundation, Louis and Virginia Sudler endowed the Sudler Shield Award. The John Philip Sousa Foundation is a non-profit foundation dedicated to the promotion of international understanding through the medium of band music. The foundation seeks to uphold the standards and ideals of that icon of the American spirit, John Philip Sousa, through the administration of band related projects.

The Sudler Shield International Marching Band Award added a Small High School Category in November 2016 to recognize exemplary teaching at the small school level. In addition to all other application requirements, marching bands considered for this prestigious award must be from a 9-12 grade high school and have an enrollment of 1099 students or below verified by the high school principal at the time of application.

In December, the Sudler Shield committee meet at the Mid-West Band and Orchestra Director’s Convention in Chicago. After consideration and review of all applicants’ videos and portfolios, the committee choose two bands as Sudler Shield Award caliber. Adair County High School Band from Columbia, Kentucky, and North Lamar High School.

“Just as the name Sousa is synonymous with bands, so bands are bridges which connect the music and culture of all strata of our society,” said North Lamar High School Associate Band Director Jason R. Smith. “No type of music better typifies the spirit of America throughout the world than do the stirring strains of a Sousa march.”