cypress basin hospice
Price Of College Soars

Young people have it harder than ever to pay for college and find a good first job, according to a recent report from Georgetown University. Since 1980, the cost of college has soared 169%. The average salary among young adults rose only 20%. That is thanks in part to the three recessions since the turn of the millennium. The report found that employment among the 16-21 age group is now 14 percentage points lower than it was in 2000. Meantime, salaries among people with a bachelor’s degree or higher have been rising.

