Primary Election Day In McCurtain County

Voters will decide on candidates for Sheriff and District 2 Commissioner for McCurtain County in Tuesday’s primary election. Both seats have been surrounded by controversy since a scandal broke in 2023 involving the former District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings and incumbent Sheriff Kevin Clardy. Running for the McCurtain County Commission District 2 seat are Ronald Gene Barnes (D) and Tony Hill (D). Hill currently serves as the Sanitation Manager for Idabel’s Sanitation Department. Barnes is an employee of McCurtain County.

