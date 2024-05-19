Primary Election Runoff Election In Hopkins County

Early voting begins today and will continue through Fridau May 24 from 7am -7pm. for the May 28 GOP primary election run-off. In Hopkins County, voting is in the JP Courtroom at 128 Jefferson Street in Sulphur Springs. Incumbent Mickey Barker will face challenger Wesley MIller for Commissioner of Precinct 1 and William Bill Holden will face Travis Thompson for Commissioner of Precinct 3. Incumbent Wade Bartley is not running. Also on the ballot are District 12 State Board of Education member Pam Little and challenger Jamie Kohlmann.