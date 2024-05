Today is Primary Run-off Election Day in Texas. Polls will be open between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm. In Hopkins County, voters will choose between Incumbent Mickey Barker, who faces challenger Wesley Miller for Commissioner of Precinct 1, and William Bill Holden, who will face Travis Thompson for Commissioner of Precinct 3. Also on the ballot are District 12 State Board of Education member Pam Little and challenger Jamie Kohlmann.