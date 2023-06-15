Prison Ministry Annual Walkathon in Paris

Paris, Texas June, 2023 – Kairos Outside East Texas Advisory Council, is proud to announce its participation in the Distance for Deliverance Walkathon to raise awareness and funds to minister to those impacted by incarceration in our local community. Our walk will take place on June 17, 2023 at 10.00 am , in which participants will walk the Trail De Paris walking trail, which is located adjacent to the Love Civic Center. Paris, Texas June, 2023 – Kairos Outside East Texas Advisory Council, is proud to announce its participation in the Distance for Deliverance Walkathon to raise awareness and funds to minister to those impacted by incarceration in our local community. Our walk will take place, in which participants will walk the Trail De Paris walking trail, which is located adjacent to the Love Civic Center.

Every dollar raised during this event, will be used to advance Kairos Prison Ministry’s mission to share the transforming love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ to impact the hearts and lives of incarcerated men, women, and youth, as well as their families, to become loving and productive citizens of their communities.

Kairos Outside East Texas Advisory Council serves, women over 20, that lives are impacted by loved one incarcerated, already out of prison or they themselves were incarcerated at one time, by working directly with women by inviting them to women retreats, where they experience unconditional love of Jesus Christ and learn they are not alone in their life’s journey. In November 2023 there will be a Kairos Weekend that we are raising funds and recruiting volunteers and the funds are raised will be used for weekend expenses for food and rooms. Continuing Ministry efforts include previous guests come back to work on the team, of those weekends and we continue to uplift abd spiritually support those guests. Kairos is known as the ministry that keeps coming back.

Kairos Inside programs result in an improved prison living environment, reduced recidivism after leaving prison, safer communities, and healed families based on personal transformations.

Those wishing to participate or support Kairos Outside East Texas, during the 2023 Distance for Deliverance Walkathon may do so by visiting https://kairos. donordrive.com/index. cfmfuseaction=donorDrive. event&eventID=516

or just show up at the event location .