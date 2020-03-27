PRMC Coronavirus Update

PARIS, Texas – Paris Regional Medical Center is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors. We can confirm that we have identified a patient who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient is currently in isolation at our hospital.

We are continuing to work closely with the local and state health departments and are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the safety of our patients, the clinical team that has been caring for this patient and all those within our facility and beyond.

Our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond. We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our community for several weeks, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round.

We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care. We stand ready to serve you.