PRMC Invites Community Members to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day  Saturday, October 29

PARIS, Texas – Paris Regional Medical Center invites all community members to visit their Drug Take Back box in the main lobby of the hospital on Saturday, October 29 between 10-2 to safely discard of unused prescription drugs.

The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides a reminder for us all to comb through our medicine cabinets and take unused prescription medications to a safe location for disposal to reduce accidental misuse, drug addiction and overdose deaths. According to the DEA website, “9.7 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019,” the majority of these obtained from family and friends, often stored in their medicine cabinets. Results from the last Take Back Day in April show that 360 tons of medication were collected nationwide.

“Paris Regional Medical Center is proud to provide this public health service to our community and region,” Director of Marketing and Communications Savannah Abbott said. “We have seen an incredible response to the event the past two years and hope to see many of you on October 29. Please park in the front parking lot (facing Loop 286) and enter the hospital through the main doors (located under the covered drive-through). To your right, you will see our green drug take back box on the wall. We ask that you do not go to the ER with your items as our box is not located there. Thank you for your partnership in our mission of Making Communities Healthier!”